Disney pauses COVID-19 vaccine mandate in Florida

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Disney has paused its policy requiring Florida-based employees to take the COVID-19 vaccine following new laws passed by the state's legislature last week that limit employers' power to require vaccinations, according to a memo sent to employees.
The company informed employees in a memo sent Friday that it has paused the requirement due to the state legislature's action during a special session last week, and because of an appeal court's temporary delay of federal vaccination guidelines from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Orlando Sentinel reported.
"We believe that our approach to mandatory vaccines has been the right one as we've continued to focus on the safety and well-being of our Cast Members and Guests, and at this point, more than 90 percent of active Florida-based Cast Members have already verified that they are fully vaccinated. We will address legal developments as appropriate," Disney said in a statement Monday afternoon.
Any Disney employees who are not fully vaccinated will be required to wear face coverings, and observe social distancing and other safety protocols, according to the memo.
In addition, the company has paused consideration of vaccine exemption requests, the newspaper reported. Also, employees who have not finished the vaccine verification process will be considered unvaccinated for the time being, the memo said.
The company had given non-union workers until Sept. 28 to complete the vaccine course. Union represented employees reached a deal with the company and were given through Oct. 22 to provide proof of vaccination.
The bills signed by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last Thursday require companies to allow workers who agree to regular testing and to wear protective gear to be exempt from required vaccinations. The new laws also allow religious or medical exemptions, which Disney had already included in its mandate.
History of vaccine mandates in the US
1777: George Washington mandates smallpox vaccines for all his soldiers
1809: Massachusetts institutes the first vaccine mandate
1813: Congress establishes the US Vaccine Agency
1855: Massachusetts institutes the first school vaccine mandates
1867: The Urbana, Ohio, board of health passes a law requiring citizens to get available vaccines in the event of future epidemics
1898: The UK’s Vaccination Act allows objections and exemptions to vaccine mandates
1902: Congress passes the Biologics Control Act
1905: The US Supreme Court decides Jacobson v. Massachusetts
1922: The US Supreme Court decides Zucht v. King
1944: The US Supreme Court decides Prince v. Massachusetts
1977: The nationwide Childhood Immunization Initiative begins
1980: All 50 states have laws requiring vaccines for children to attend public schools
1987: The Arizona Court of Appeals decides Maricopa County Health Department v. Harmon
2015: California becomes the first state to eliminate personal belief exemptions to vaccines for children in public and private schools
2021: President Biden announces a sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandate
