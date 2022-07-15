Discovery of bowhunter's remains after more than five decades gives family closure | Behind the Headlines Podcast

Idaho bowhunter Raymond Jones went missing on his son's 12th birthday, Sept. 7, 1968. Fifty-three years later, Jones' body was found by another bowhunter, solving a mystery that had long haunted his relatives, including his only son.
Our host Teri Barr talks with Brett French, Montana Untamed editor for the Billings Gazette, who covered the story last year.
You can read his article at the link below:
