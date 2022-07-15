 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Discovery of bowhunter's remains after more than five decades gives family closure | Behind the Headlines Podcast

History of redlining in Lincoln with Journal-Star reporter Margaret Reist
Idaho bowhunter Raymond Jones went missing on his son's 12th birthday, Sept. 7, 1968. Fifty-three years later, Jones' body was found by another bowhunter, solving a mystery that had long haunted his relatives, including his only son.

Our host Teri Barr talks with Brett French, Montana Untamed editor for the Billings Gazette, who covered the story last year.

You can read his article at the link below:

'Discovery of bowhunter's remains after 53 years finally gives son closure'

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

