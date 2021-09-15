Dire warning from Newsom helped turn California recall tide

Newsom's victory also provides him with a dramatic comeback story that he is likely to employ as he seeks to broaden his popularity in advance of a 2022 re-election race, while seeking to return his name into discussion about future presidential candidates.

Concentrating the narrative on the threat of a Republican upset in the nation’s most populous state “became a self-fulfilling prophesy, where the more you talk about it being close, the more (Democrats) pay attention,” said Los Angeles-based Democratic consultant Michael Trujillo, who was not involved in the campaign.

For Democrats, the fear of losing the California governor's seat also opened up national fundraising pipelines that would gave Newsom a vast cash advantage over his rivals. That concern also provided a connection point with minority communities about how their lives could change with a conservative Republican governor in Sacramento.

Newsom also benefited at other critical junctures of the campaign with strategy decisions by his campaign and other factors involving happenstance or even luck.

The state collected an astounding windfall of tax dollars that resulted in a record surplus, allowing Newsom to dispense billions in funding for an array of programs, from cleaning up trash to early education and homelessness.