 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Diner shot in leg during stickup at high-end NYC restaurant
0 comments
AP

Diner shot in leg during stickup at high-end NYC restaurant

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NEW YORK (AP) — A diner at a high-end Manhattan restaurant was shot in the leg during a stickup in the eatery's outdoor seating area, police said.

The 28-year-old victim and his date were at Philippe on East 60th Street at 10 p.m. Wednesday when a pair of armed robbers approached them and diners at another table and demanded their jewelry, police said.

A man at another table surrendered his watch, but the 28-year-old tried to wrestle the gun away from one of the robbers and was shot in the leg, police said.

The gunmen fled in an SUV driven by a third man, police said. The shooting victim was treated at a hospital and was expected to survive.

The victim's date, who did not give her name, told the Daily News that she was “in shock.”

Police have made no arrests.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Opposition demonstration banned by authorities in Kinshasa suppressed by police

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News