Dilemma for Fed chief: High inflation and a surging virus

Yet the number of older Americans who are retiring has accelerated since the pandemic struck, and it's far from clear that low interest rates would induce many of them to return to work. A smaller workforce could make it harder to restore the job market to pre-pandemic levels.

Many economists were surprised by remarks from Clarida this month suggesting that a return to an unemployment rate of 3.8% would meet the Fed's goal of maximum employment and justify a rate hike by the end of 2022, earlier than Fed officials had projected in June.

Even if the jobless rate falls that low — it is now 5.4% — millions of Americans could remain on the sidelines, no longer looking for work and therefore not counted as unemployed. Black and Latino Americans would likely have much higher unemployment rates. Fed officials had previously made clear that they would take those concerns into account, but Clarida did not mention them.

“They’ve certainly not reinforced their commitment to broad and inclusive gains,” Adam Posen, president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, said on a conference call with reporters. “They could have stuck with it much more than they did.”