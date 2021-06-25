DeWine criticizes GOP advancing transgender girl sports ban

“It is a shameful day in this body today,” Democratic state Rep. Michael Skindell said on the House floor. “This is one of the most extreme political attacks on transgender people in the nation.”

Supporters say the measures are necessary to maintain fairness and protect the integrity in women’s sports in Ohio, though lawmakers have not pointed to a single instance where this has been an issue in the state.

“Across our country, female athletes are currently losing scholarships, opportunities, medals and training opportunities,” GOP Rep. Jena Powell, a cosponsor of the bill, said on the House floor as Democrats pounded their desks in opposition.

House Republicans added the ban to a bill allowing college athletes to be compensated for use of their name, image or likeness in promotions. The legislation must go back to the Senate for approval of the transgender prohibition.

“I continue to strongly pursue legislation to ensure student athletes receive in law their rights to their own name, image, & likeness by the July 1, 2021 deadline,” GOP Sen. Niraj Antani, the sponsor of the measure to compensate college athletes for their likeness, tweeted. “I’m optimistic in my prospects & I will continue to work hard to get this done for our student athletes.”