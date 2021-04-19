Detroit police fatally shoot man after pursuit, gun battle

A man who drove through a Detroit crime scene where five people were shot and one person died in a car crash was fatally shot by police early Monday following a pursuit and gun battle, the city's police chief said.

The shooting of the 27-year-old man was caught on police video, snippets of which were shown to reporters at a news conference. More than a dozen shots appeared to have been fired by the man and officers.

“Clearly, this was a suspect ... focused on one thing and one thing only — to kill a police officer,” Chief James Craig said.

Officers were investigating the earlier shooting, which occurred about 10:50 p.m. Sunday on the city's west side, when the man drove by in an SUV and fired a shot that struck a police vehicle, Craig said.

Officers pursued the SUV, which drove through neighborhoods, downtown, onto a freeway and then into Detroit's east side at speeds estimated at more than 100 mph (161 kph).

The SUV stopped in a parking lot and the driver got out and fired shots at one officer, who returned fire. He then ran a few blocks before officers in a police SUV caught up. Shots again were fired and the man collapsed.