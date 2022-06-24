Detroit police discover body of 3-year-old boy in freezer

DETROIT (AP) — Officers found the body of a 3-year-old boy inside a freezer in a Detroit home Friday morning, police said.

Officers were conducting a welfare check at a westside home when they discovered the body. It was not immediately clear how long the body had been in the freezer.

A 30-year-old old woman has been arrested. Police have not provided details about the relationship between the woman and the child, their names or other information.

In a brief statement, Chief James White said he would provide an update later Friday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0