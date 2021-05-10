Detroit police chief announces retirement effective June 1

Craig’s retirement is “good for the people, good for the city,” said Kenneth Reed, spokesman for the Detroit Coalition Against Police Brutality, which often has been critical of the department and how officers have treated residents.

“He came in early on and he encouraged people to arm themselves,” Reed said. “He did not have a crime-fighting plan and never had.”

In 2018, Detroit had 261 homicides — the fewest in decades. Last year, homicides topped 300 in the city of more than 672,000. Non-fatal shootings also were up.

To date, five Republicans have formed gubernatorial campaign committees. All are lesser-known candidates without major government or political experience.

“Chief Craig would bring a whole new level of leadership that is exciting,” said Meshawn Maddock, co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party.

Others considering whether to run include businessman and Iraq War veteran John James, the GOP nominee for U.S. Senate in 2020 and 2018, and businesswoman Lena Epstein, who ran for a suburban Detroit congressional seat in 2018.

Whitmer, who won by 9 percentage points in 2018, has not officially announced plans to run again, but she had $3.5 million in her campaign account as of Dec. 31.