Detroit changing towing rules after corruption probes

Owners of stolen or impounded vehicles have to pay towing costs and storage fees before their vehicles are returned.

“It is a system fraught with potential for abuse,” Duggan said. “The amounts of money that are involved are just breeding potential for abuse.”

Since 2017, the city has terminated contracts with some companies and changed the practice where a company could find a stolen vehicle and then claim the tow work, Duggan said.

“We had evidence that it appears some of the towers were in cahoots with the car thieves,” he said. “After we stopped that practice, the car theft rate dropped significantly.”

Duggan said he will withhold judgment until he sees what develops from Wednesday's searches, but added that no one has been charged.

“It’s never good when the Feds are delivering search warrants,” he said, adding that the FBI has not shared any details of their investigation with him.

In 2018, Fiore, of Grosse Pointe Shores, was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison for his role in the bribing of a suburban official for help with a municipal towing contract.