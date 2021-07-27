Detroit-area water leader quitting weeks after floods

DETROIT (AP) — The head of a regional water agency in southeastern Michigan said Tuesday that she would resign, weeks after thousands of homes were spoiled by sewage backups during a tremendous storm.

Sue McCormick didn't cite the June 25-26 flooding as the reason for her departure, though the controversy clearly has tarnished the Great Lakes Water Authority. She said she had been contemplating retirement.

“While I am extremely proud of all the GLWA team has accomplished in its first five years, I also recognize that now is the time for me to make my future intentions public as we all move forward,” McCormick said.

A meeting of the agency's governing board was scheduled for Wednesday.

Power disruptions at pump stations have been blamed for the backup of water and sewage in basements in Detroit and many suburbs during a storm that dropped more than 6 inches (0.15 meters) of rain in a short period in late June.

McCormick, however, has said she doesn't believe the flooding could have been prevented due to the extraordinary storm. An investigation is underway.