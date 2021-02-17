Detroit archbishop sprinkles ashes due to COVID-19 concerns

DETROIT (AP) — The Roman Catholic archbishop of Detroit employed a more COVID-safe method of ash distribution during a special Ash Wednesday service downtown.

He sprinkled, rather than marked.

Priests typically mark a cross of ashes on parishioners’ foreheads using their thumbs as part of the holy day. But the Vatican’s Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments asked dioceses around the world to employ an alternative ash-distribution formula to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Ashes this year can be distributed in two ways: By sprinkling them on top of parishioners' foreheads or by using a cotton swab to make a cross. The alternative methods are recommended but not mandatory.

“I’m intrigued at how fascinated the media and the world are about our little ritual of ashes,” Detroit Archbishop Allen Vigneron said during Wednesday's Mass at St. Aloysius Parish. “Of course, this year... we'll do it a little differently.”