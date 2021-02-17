Detroit archbishop sprinkles ashes due to COVID-19 concerns

Parishioners pray during Ash Wednesday service at the St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Detroit. The ashes, a symbol of penance, made from palm leaves used in last year's Palm Sunday liturgy were sprinkled on the forehead which is a departure from the usual practice of making the sign of the cross on the forehead. The sprinkling, because of the pandemic, is a departure from the usual practice of making the sign of the cross on the forehead and follows an ancient method still common in parts of the world today.
Bob Amore, foreground, and Denis Wood pray during Ash Wednesday service at the St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Detroit. The ashes, a symbol of penance, made from palm leaves used in last year's Palm Sunday liturgy were sprinkled on the forehead, because of the pandemic, which is a departure from the usual practice of making the sign of the cross on the forehead. The ritual follows an ancient method still common in parts of the world today.
Archbishop of Detroit Allen H. Vigneron sprinkles ashes on Richard Lewandowski at the St. Aloysius Parish, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Detroit. The ashes, a symbol of penance, are made from palm leaves used in last year's Palm Sunday liturgy. The sprinkling, because of the pandemic, is a departure from the usual practice of making the sign of the cross on the forehead and follows an ancient method still common in parts of the world today.
Sanar Yokhana, foreground, and Richard Lewandowski pray in front of a statue of St. Anthony during an Ash Wednesday service at the St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Detroit. The ashes, a symbol of penance, are made from palm leaves used in last year's Palm Sunday liturgy and were sprinkled on their head. The sprinkling, because of the pandemic, is a departure from the usual practice of making the sign of the cross on the forehead and follows an ancient method still common in parts of the world today.
Catholic Priest Paul Soper, right, uses a swab out of concern for the coronavirus, to apply ash to the forehead of a parishioner during Ash Wednesday Mass at Saint Margaret Mary Parish, in Westwood, Mass., Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
A parishioner at Saint Margaret Mary Parish, in Westwood, Mass., has ash applied using a swab out of concern for the coronavirus during Ash Wednesday Mass at the church, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
Parishioners at Saint Margaret Mary Parish, in Westwood, Mass., pray after having ash applied to their foreheads using swabs out of concern for the coronavirus during Ash Wednesday Mass at the church, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
Deb Morton, of Norwood, Mass., left, offers packets containing ash, swabs, a printed prayer, and instructions, to parishioner John Stanley, right, who sits in his car in front of Grace Episcopal Church, in Norwood, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. The packets were created as an alternative to in-person application of the ash for increased safety from the coronavirus while observing Ash Wednesday.
Ash Wednesday packets containing ash, swabs, a printed prayer, and instructions, rest in a basket in front of Grace Episcopal Church, in Norwood, Mass., Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. The packets, distributed to people driving by the church while observing Ash Wednesday, were created as an alternative to in-person application of the ash for increased safety from the coronavirus.
Paula King, left, music director at Grace Episcopal Church, in Norwood, Mass., wears a mask as Sue Breen, right, uses a swab to apply ash to Kings' forehead, in observance of Ash Wednesday, in front of the church, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Norwood, Mass. Breen used the swab to apply the ash as an alternative to applying it by hand out of concern for the coronavirus.
The archbishop of Detroit employed a more COVID-safe method of ash distribution during an Ash Wednesday service: He sprinkled, rather than marked.
Father Paul Donnelly places an ash cross on the forehead of Lucero Bernal, 25 of Flushing, during a bilingual Ash Wednesday service on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mt. Morris Township.
Chesaning resident Shana Espinoza points out words in the scripture to her son Franky Espinoza, 6, during an Ash Wednesday service on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mt. Morris Township.
Dozens of masked Genesee County residents gather during a bilingual Ash Wednesday service on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mt. Morris Township.
Father Paul Donnelly places an ash cross on the forehead of Franky Espinoza, 6 of Chesaning, while his mother Shana Espinoza graces her hands on his shoulder during a bilingual Ash Wednesday service on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mt. Morris Township.
Maria Bernal, 44 of Flushing, kneels and prays after Father Paul Donnelly placed an ash cross on her forehead during an Ash Wednesday service on Feb. 17, 2021 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mt. Morris Township.
By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER
Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — The Roman Catholic archbishop of Detroit employed a more COVID-safe method of ash distribution during a special Ash Wednesday service downtown.
He sprinkled, rather than marked.
Priests typically mark a cross of ashes on parishioners’ foreheads using their thumbs as part of the holy day. But the Vatican’s Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments asked dioceses around the world to employ an alternative ash-distribution formula to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
Ashes this year can be distributed in two ways: By sprinkling them on top of parishioners' foreheads or by using a cotton swab to make a cross. The alternative methods are recommended but not mandatory.
“I’m intrigued at how fascinated the media and the world are about our little ritual of ashes,” Detroit Archbishop Allen Vigneron said during Wednesday's Mass at St. Aloysius Parish. “Of course, this year... we'll do it a little differently.”
Following his homily, Vigneron distributed ashes, a symbol of penance, that were made from palm leaves used in last year’s Palm Sunday liturgy. The sprinkling method follows an ancient tradition still common in parts of the world.