In trying to identify who was behind a major breach of classified U.S. documents, federal agents and journalists had access to online clues that led to a 21-year-old Air National Guardsman with interests in gaming, guns and religion. Jack Teixeira, an airman from Massachusetts, was arrested Thursday in connection with the leak investigation. He will be charged with the unauthorized removal of classified national defense information. The case underscores the challenges the U.S. and other governments in keeping secrets and staying ahead of breaches in an era of omnipresent data. And it also shows the apparent power vested in a junior U.S. employee.
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed into law a bill approved by the Republican-dominated Florida Legislature to ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. DeSantis signed the bill Thursday after the the House granted final passage to the proposal earlier in the day. The updated ban gives DeSantis a key political victory among Republican primary voters as he prepares to launch an expected presidential candidacy built on his national brand as a conservative standard bearer. The policy also will have wider implications for abortion access throughout the South as some nearby states have total bans in place. Florida previously prohibited abortions after 15 weeks.
Conservative mega-donor Harlan Crow purchased three properties belonging to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his family, in a transaction worth more than $100,000 that Thomas never reported, according to the non-profit investigative journalism organization ProPublica. The 2014 real estate deal shines a new light on Thomas’s decades-old relationship with Crow, a real estate magnate and longtime financier for conservative causes. That relationship and the material benefits received by Thomas have fueled calls for an official ethics investigation. ProPublica previously revealed that Thomas and his wife Ginni were gifted with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of annual vacations and trips by Crow for decades.
Former President Donald Trump has visited the offices of New York’s attorney general for his second deposition in a legal battle over his company’s business practices, answering questions for around seven hours instead of invoking his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination. The Republican met Thursday with lawyers for Attorney General Letitia James, who sued Trump last year. Her lawsuit claims Trump misled banks and others about the value of his assets. He denies that. Trump met previously with James’ lawyers but refused to answer questions, invoking the Fifth Amendment. His attorney, Alina Habba, says this time Trump was “eager to testify.”
President Joe Biden says his administration is expanding eligibility for Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance exchanges to hundreds of thousands of immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children. The action will allow those covered by the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, to access government-funded health insurance programs. Thursday's White House announcement comes as the DACA program is in legal peril and the number of people eligible under the program is shrinking. The move is likely to generate significant pushback from conservative leaders of states that have been have been reluctant to expand Medicaid and critical of Biden’s immigration stances.
In Ireland this week, well-wishers have lined the streets to catch even a glimpse of President Joe Biden. Photos of Biden's smiling face are plastered on shop windows. One admirer held a sign reading, “2024 — Make Joe President Again.” No wonder Biden keeps joking about sticking around. Back home, more U.S. residents disapprove than approve of Biden’s overall job performance. And some fellow Democrats have suggested Biden shouldn’t run for reelection. On domestic trips, Biden often gets a smattering of admirers waving as he drives by and friendly crowds cheer his speeches. But the reception doesn't compare with the overwhelming adoration Biden is getting in the old sod.
Jared "Drake" Bell, an actor best known as a star of the Nickelodeon television show "Drake & Josh," was found safe Thursday, hours after authorities in Florida said he was "missing and endangered."
China's foreign minister says the country won’t sell weapons to either side in the war in Ukraine. Qin Gang was responding to Western concerns that Beijing could provide military assistance to Russia. China has maintained that it is neutral in the conflict, while backing Russia politically, rhetorically and economically at a time when Western nations have imposed punishing sanctions and sought to isolate Moscow for its invasion of its neighbor. Qin is the highest-level Chinese official to make such an explicit statement about arms sales to Russia. He added that China would also regulate the export of items with dual civilian and military use.
France's top constitutional body is preparing to rule on whether President Emmanuel Macron’s contested plan to raise the retirement age passes muster. All eyes were on the heavily guarded Constitutional Council, which can nix all or parts of a complex pension reform plan that Macron pushed through without a vote by the lower house of parliament. Spontaneous demonstrations were likely around France ahead of the nine-member council's ruling expected Friday. The president’s drive to increase the retirement age from 62 to 64 has provoked months of labor strikes and protests. Violence by pockets of ultra-left radicals marked the 12 otherwise peaceful nationwide marches that unions organized since January.
