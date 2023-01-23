Details emerge in California shooting that killed 10; Biden picks next chief of staff; Bengals beat Bills; 49ers stop Cowboys; and more

Today is Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Authorities are searching for a motive for the gunman who killed 10 people at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club during Lunar New Year celebrations. The Monterey Park slayings sent a wave of fear through Asian American communities and cast a shadow over festivities nationwide. The suspect was identified as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran. He was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Sunday in the van that authorities say he used to flee after being prevented from attacking another dance hall. The mayor of Monterey Park said Tran may have frequented the dance hall he attacked. The massacre was the nation’s fifth mass killing this month. It dealt another blow to a community that has been the target of high-profile violence in recent years.
President Joe Biden is expected to name the man who ran his administration’s initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic as his next chief of staff. Word of Jeff Zients' hiring comes from two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Biden’s current top aide, Ron Klain, is preparing to leave the job in the coming weeks. Since his role as the administration’s COVID-19 response coordinator, Zients has returned to the White House in a low-profile position to work on staffing matters for the remainder of Biden’s first term.
Senior Democrats are expressing criticism of how President Joe Biden handled classified material after leaving office as vice president. And they're disappointed that the White House hasn't been more forthcoming with the public. The latest development came Saturday, when the president's lawyer said that during a search Friday of Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, the FBI found additional documents with classified markings and took possession of some of his handwritten notes. Second-ranking Democratic Dick Durbin says Biden should be “embarrassed by the situation.”
The Republican National Committee is set to resolve a bitter leadership feud that is exposing dangerous divisions within a party that has struggled to move past a disappointing midterm ahead of a critical race for the White House. The race for RNC chair will be decided Friday by Republican officials from all 50 states. Current RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel is fighting for reelection. One of former President Donald Trump’s attorneys, Harmeet Dhillon, has led a fierce campaign against McDaniel, harnessing the energy of Trump's MAGA movement. Friday’s vote serves as the latest high-profile leadership test for a deeply divided Republican Party grappling with questions about its future and Trump’s influence.
Women's marches demanding the protection of abortion rights drew thousands of people to the streets across the country on Sunday. The day marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision for abortion rights that was overturned by the court last June. The main march was being held in Madison, Wisconsin. Organizers say they chose that location because of an upcoming state Supreme Court election that could determine the balance of power on the court and the future of abortion rights in Wisconsin. Abortions are unavailable in the state due to legal uncertainties faced by abortion clinics there.
Poland's prime minister says his government will ask Germany for permission to send some of the Polish army’s Leopard tanks to Ukraine. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is pushing Europe to send more military hardware to Kyiv amid complaints that Germany is being too slow in helping to thwart Russia’s invasion. Morawiecki didn’t specify when the request will be made. He said Poland is building a coalition of nations ready to send German-built Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine. Poland needs the consent of Germany to send them to a non-NATO country. But Morawiecki said Warsaw will make its own decisions even if there is no permission from Germany.
The daughter of Massachusetts Democratic congresswoman Katherine Clark was arrested during a protest on Boston Common and later charged with assault after a police officer was injured. In a statement on its website, the Boston Police Department says the 23-year-old is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court. Clark has tweeted that her daughter, Riley Dowell, has been arrested and calls it “a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting.” Police say the arrest took place while a monument located within Boston Common was being defaced with spray paint and anti-police phrases.
Lisa Marie Presley, a singer, songwriter and the daughter of Elvis Presley, has been remembered during a funeral service as a loving mother and an “old soul” who endured tragedy but persevered as a dedicated protector of her father’s legacy. More than a thousand people gathered on the front lawn of Graceland on a gray, chilly Memphis morning to mourn the death and remember the life of Lisa Marie Presley, who died Jan, 12 after she was taken to a hospital in California.
The Kansas City Chiefs learned they’ll get to host the AFC championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals instead of playing at a neutral site. They have to play the Bengals and Cincinnati is now on a 10-game winning streak after an impressive 27-10 road victory over the Buffalo Bills on a snow-covered field in Sunday’s NFL divisional round. Joe Burrow threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns while Joe Mixon ran for 105 yards and a TD. The 49ers beat the Cowboys 19-12 in the NFC. The 49ers will travel to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC title game.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made his first public appearance Sunday since going into cardiac arrest three weeks ago during a game. He waved to fans from a suite at the Bills' Highmark Stadium during the first half of their AFC divisional playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The stadium erupted when an image of the recovering Hamlin filled the massive end zone screens and fans turned toward the glass-enclosed suite and cheered. The 24-year-old safety had not been seen in public since he needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2, but he has been making regular visits to the stadium to see teammates.
Sebastian Korda plays in his first Gland Slam singles quarterfinal against Karen Khachanov at the Australian Open. Khachanov was a semifinalist in last year's U.S. Open. Korda is a 22-year-old American whose father won the 1998 Australian Open. Korda’s mother also was a professional tennis player and his two older sisters play pro golf. The other men's quarterfinal features unseeded Jiri Lehecka against No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas. The women's quarterfinals on Tuesday include No. 3 Jessica Pegula against No. 24 Victoria Azarenka. Azarenka has twice won the Australian Open. Pegula has never advanced past the quarterfinals at a major. Elena Rybakina and Jelena Ostapenko play in the other quarterfinal.
