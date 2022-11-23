 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Details emerge from deadly Walmart shooting; more military aid for Ukraine; prayer and prep football | Hot off the Wire podcast

On the latest version of Hot off the Wire:

  • Authorities and witnesses say a Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of a Chesapeake, Virginia, store, killing six people. It was the country’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days. 
  • Four students are injured from an apparent drive-by shooting shortly after their Philadelphia high school let out early for the day.
  • The United States is sending another $400 million in ammunition and generators to Ukraine. The U.S. is pulling the gear from its own stockpiles to get the support to Ukraine as fast as possible as Russia continues to target Ukraine’s energy sources and winter sets in.
  • The Georgia Supreme Court has reinstated the state’s ban on abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy.
  • Federal courts in Brazil have ordered a New Jersey-based fishing tour company operating in the Amazon to cease and desist.
  • Georgia counties will be allowed to hold early voting this Saturday in the U.S. Senate runoff election between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
  • The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose to the highest level since August but still remained low by historic standards. The Labor Department reported Wednesday that 240,000 people applied for jobless aid last week, up by 17,000 from the week before.
  • Across America, most high school football seasons are winding down. It will wrap up the first year since the Supreme Court ruled it was OK for a public school coach near Seattle to pray on the field. The decision prompted speculation that prayer would become an even bigger part of the game-day fabric, though that hasn’t seemed to be the case.

