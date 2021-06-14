Despite health woes, Robert Durst murder trial continues

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge on Monday ordered that the murder trial of New York real estate heir Robert Durst will continue, despite defense requests for a delay because they say he's in such pain that he can't stand up to dress for trial.

Durst was hospitalized and the trial was put on pause Thursday. On Monday, with the Los Angeles County jail system doctors declaring Durst fit for court, Superior Court Judge Mark E. Windham ordered that testimony in the trial, which resumed last month after a 14-month pandemic delay, would continue.

The 78-year-old Durst, charged with killing his best friend Susan Berman, appeared in court looking frail in a wheelchair and jail garb, with a catheter attached that he held up to show the judge.

Defense attorneys argued adamantly that the trial should be adjourned again because Durst was in pain, and because he couldn't get into the street clothes he is allowed to wear to avoid prejudicing the jury. The lawyers said Durst had a urinary tract infection as a consequence of bladder cancer, and had undiagnosed health problems that they couldn't name because the jail hospital had denied them information and access to him.

“I understand he’s in a good amount of pain because of the catheter,” Windham said.