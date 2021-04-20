Despite growing chorus, DOJ is limited in police probes

“I’m still in so much pain because no one has been held accountable for the criminal act that took his life,” the boy's mother, Samaria Rice, said in a statement. “I’m asking DOJ to reopen the investigation into my son’s case; we need an indictment and conviction for Tamir’s death.”

Advocates are also pushing for an expansion of another federal option — its use of pattern and practice investigations, sweeping probes of police departments.

But Chicago, where 13-year-old Adam was shot, is already under a consent decree following just such a probe that found a record of racism and abuse by Chicago police going back decades. The city agreed to changes in the agreement approved in 2019 by a federal judge. The investigation was prompted by the 2014 killing of Laquan McDonald, a Black 17-year-old, by a white officer. Jason Van Dyke was later convicted of murder for shooting the teen 16 times, video of which the city fought to suppress.

An independent monitor’s report last month showed that the city has made some progress on putting changes in place, but that significant work remains undone.