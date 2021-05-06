DeSantis signs GOP-drafted voting bill in Florida; legal fight begins

Democrats and voter advocates have assailed the law as an un-American and anti-democratic effort to impede access to the polls that will unfairly target Blacks and Latinos and raise barriers to disabled voters in an attempt to regain a Republican advantage.

While Georgia has become the current flashpoint of the national battle over elections laws, other states — led by Republicans still unsettled by then-President Donald Trump's loss in November — have moved to rewrite elections laws. The national campaign to do so is motivated by Trump's unfounded allegations that irregularities in the election process, particularly in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona, led to his loss — a baseless claim that inspired the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The Georgia law requires a photo ID in order to vote absentee by mail, after more than 1.3 million Georgia voters used that option during the COVID-19 pandemic. It also cuts the time people have to request an absentee ballot and limits where ballot drop boxes can be placed and when they can be accessed.

Some of the changes in Florida's election rules contain similar provisions. Democrats acknowledge that the Florida law won't be as draconian as the one recently adopted by its neighbor to the north.