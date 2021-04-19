DeSantis signs Florida's anti-riot bill, cites Chauvin trial

“Not only is this racist at its core, but it's also a reaction to what occurred over the summer after the death of George Floyd,” said Democratic Sen. Shevrin Jones. “The governor made no mention of the Jan. 6 insurrection.”

He also noted that the governor made mention of the Chauvin trial with the expectation that there could be protests if Chauvin is acquitted.

“So he alluded to the verdict being not in the favor of justice, and so he says ‘We want to be prepared,’” Jones said. “Be prepared for what? Not prepared for the white supremacists who stormed the Capitol, but he wants to be prepared for the demonstrations that will take place around this country if Derrick Chauvin is acquitted,”

The new law will enhance penalties for crimes committed during a riot or violent protest. It will allow authorities to hold arrested protesters until a first court appearance and will establish new felonies for organizing or participating in a violent demonstration.

It also strips local governments of civil liability protections if they interfere with law enforcement’s efforts to respond to a violent protest and adds language to state law that could force local governments to justify a reduction in law enforcement budgets.