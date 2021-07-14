DeSantis selling 'Don't Fauci My Florida' merchandise as COVID-19 cases surge in state

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is leaning into the COVID-19 skepticism that’s spread through much of the Republican Party base by selling sets of canned-drink coolers on his campaign website that criticize Dr. Anthony Fauci and ridicule mask wearing.

“Don’t Fauci My Florida,” is on one set of the insulated can coolers, which are often called beer cozies or "koozies" after the brand name. The other asks “How the hell am I going to be able to drink a beer with a mask on?”

DeSantis is selling the merchandise as COVID-19 cases are surging again in Florida. The Republican governor spent much of 2020 and 2021 thumbing his nose at the public health establishment over the coronavirus, and bragging that the stands against shutdowns and mask mandates paid off for Florida.

Also this week, Orange County Major Jerry Demings urged all residents, even those who are vaccinated, to wear masks indoors in crowded places, because of the increasing rate of COVID-19 cases.

DeSantis is hoping to convince the voters as he faces re-election next year — and prepares for a widely expected candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.