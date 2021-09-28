Des Moines police union boss retired after harassment claims

She and other women say that Barnes was relentless, continuing his harassment long after they told him to stop. Barnes pressured the women to participate in bets in which the loser would have to do “naked dares" and send photos, the lawsuit claims. Barnes sent photos of himself without clothes while riding a lawnmower and raking leaves, the suit says.

Barnes repeatedly told one officer that she needed to settle a bet over a football game by going skinny dipping in a pool frequented by officers, and sent her photos of himself naked on a raft in the pool. He allegedly told her that he was aroused thinking about “what he could to do her.”

The women say they were reluctant to report Barnes’ behavior because they feared alienating their union and had faced retaliation from the administration for prior complaints.

After Rhoads came forward in August 2020, she asked the assistant chief about the status of the inquiry days later. The lawsuit claims that he told her “it was done” because Barnes had quit, without looking up from the television he was watching.

One department official told an employee who received nude photos from Barnes that she should be happy he was gone rather than critical of the lack of accountability, the lawsuit says.

But the department's problems continued. Just last month, another office resigned after making inappropriate comments to Rhoads and about another woman in front of superior officers, the lawsuit says.

