Deputy who shot Black man appears to mistake phone for gun

The release of the recordings come after family members and the ACLU of Virginia demanded they be made public.

Sheriff Roger L. Harris said in the video that accompanied the release that a special prosecutor had been appointed to the case and advised that the recordings be released.

Harris said the deputy, who has not been identified, has been placed on administrative leave and Virginia State Police is handling the investigation.

Brown’s family told WRC-TV the same deputy had given Brown a ride home from a gas station after his car broke down. Tazmon Brown told the station that when they arrived, the deputy assured him that his brother was in no trouble, and had just needed a ride.

At some point later, 911 was called. Isaiah Brown is heard on the call saying his brother won’t let him into his mother's room in the house, and he can’t get into his car. The dispatcher tells Brown that his car is broken down and has been towed.