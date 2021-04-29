Deputy killed, another shot in North Carolina standoff

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was killed and another wounded in a shooting that prompted a standoff. The suspect apparently killed himself hours later, and authorities did not immediately release the condition of the wounded officer.

Watauga County Sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox were dispatched to a home in Boone at 9:44 a.m. Wednesday after the homeowner and his family didn’t report to work or answer telephone calls, the sheriff's office said. They were hit by gunfire after entering the home, and while Ward was “extracted from the scene," Fox remained inside, the statement said.

Morganton Department of Public Safety Maj. Ryan Lander told The News Herald just before 11 p.m. that the suspect appeared to have killed himself, the newspaper reported.

Sheriff Len Hagaman said Ward died at a hospital in Johnson City, Tennessee. He didn't immediately release information about Fox.

“This is an incredibly tragic situation and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved as well as their families and our community,” Hagaman said. “I greatly appreciate the tremendous support we are receiving from law enforcement agencies across the region and the state.”