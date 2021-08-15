Deputy critically wounded, gunman killed in Michigan chase

GALESBURG, Mich. (AP) — A chase ended with a suspected gunman dead and a deputy critically wounded, a sheriff's office in Michigan said.

Deputies encountered the suspect Saturday evening at a gas station in Galesburg after he was reportedly involved in a chase earlier in the day with a neighboring law enforcement agency, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The suspect allegedly pointed a gun at the deputies, got into a vehicle and drove away. A chase ensued. During the chase, the sheriff's office said the suspect opened fire, wounding a deputy and causing the cruiser to go off the road.

The sheriff's office said the suspect later lost control and drove off the road into a field. He is accused of getting out and firing shots. Other deputies returned fire, killing him.

Another driver stopped on the side of the road near the wounded deputy's patrol vehicle and called 911. The deputy was taken to a hospital and was said to be in critical condition.

Neither the suspect nor the deputy was immediately identified.

