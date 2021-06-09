Deputies who fatally shot man in Minneapolis were undercover

“I don't care if he's undercover. When someone is killed, the name of that person who killed him should be made public,” said Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. “We don't have secret police here. Our government's only accountability is transparency.”

Officers from the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, the Minnesota Department of Corrections, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. Marshals Service were also part of the task force during the arrest attempt, the BCA said.

The BCA also said it is unaware of any video of the incident. Investigators said there is no body camera or squad camera footage, and they are unaware of surveillance video. The Associated Press left messages this week with the owners of the parking ramp where Smith was shot to see if any security video exists, and those messages were not returned.

The lack of body camera footage has raised questions in Minnesota, as Smith's family members and activists continue to demand transparency.