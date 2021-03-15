Denver's airport closed for second day after winter storm

A maintenance worker uses a plow as a snowstorm rips across the intermountain West Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Denver. Forecasters are calling for the storm to leave at least another six inches of snow during the day before moving out on to the eastern plains.
A lone sports-utility vehicle moves along Speer Boulevard as a snowstorm rips across the intermountain West Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Denver. Forecasters are calling for the storm to leave at least another six inches of snow during the day before moving out on to the eastern plains.
A person trudges across Ridge Road in Snow piles on top of the stairs and dumpsters behind Albertsons in east Cheyenne, Wyo., Sunday, March 14, 2021. A powerful late winter snowstorm intensified over the central Rocky Mountains with heavy snow and wind leading to airport and road closures, power outages and avalanche warnings in parts of Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska.
Snow piles up against the back door of a business in east Cheyenne, Wyo., Sunday, March 14, 2021. A powerful late winter snowstorm intensified over the central Rocky Mountains with heavy snow and wind leading to airport and road closures, power outages and avalanche warnings in parts of Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska.
Vehicles sit surrounded in snow on Ridge Road in east Cheyenne, Wyo., Sunday, March 14, 2021. A powerful late winter snowstorm intensified over the central Rocky Mountains with heavy snow and wind leading to airport and road closures, power outages and avalanche warnings in parts of Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska.
Vehicles sit covered in snow on Ridge Road in east Cheyenne, Wyo., Sunday, March 14, 2021. A powerful late winter snowstorm intensified over the central Rocky Mountains with heavy snow and wind leading to airport and road closures, power outages and avalanche warnings in parts of Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska.
A person trudges across Ridge Road in east Cheyenne, Wyo, Sunday, March 14, 2021. A powerful late winter snowstorm intensified over the central Rocky Mountains with heavy snow and wind leading to airport and road closures, power outages and avalanche warnings in parts of Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska.
Drew Carey clears snow from the walkway of his home as a snowstorm rips across the intermountain West Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Denver. Forecasters are calling for the storm to leave at least another six inches of snow during the day before moving out on to the eastern plains.
A lone pedestrian walks a dog as a snowstorm rips across the intermountain West Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Denver. Forecasters are calling for the storm to leave at least another six inches of snow during the day before moving out on to the eastern plains.
A motorist guides a sedan along North Pennsylvania Street as a snowstorm rips across the intermountain West Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Denver. Forecasters are calling for the storm to leave at least another six inches of snow during the day before moving out on to the eastern plains.
A tree bends under the weight of snow while a pickup truck crosses Logan Street as a snowstorm rips across the intermountain West Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Denver. Forecasters are calling for the storm to leave at least another six inches of snow during the day before moving out on to the eastern plains.
Flight attendant Matt Saluto works to clear his sedan parked along North Pearl Street as a snowstorm rips across the intermountain West Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Denver. Forecasters are calling for the storm to leave at least another six inches of snow during the day before moving out on to the eastern plains.
Jimmy Mundell, right, and Abbey Eilermann build a snowman in the sunken gardens along Speer Boulevard as a snowstorm rips across the intermountain West Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Denver. Forecasters are calling for the storm to leave at least another six inches of snow during the day before moving out onto the eastern plains.
Ben Bryant clears snow from the walkway of his home as a snowstorm rips across the intermountain West Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Denver. Forecasters are calling for the storm to leave at least another six inches of snow during the day before moving out on to the eastern plains.
Ben Bryant clears snow from the walkway of his home as a snowstorm rips across the intermountain West Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Denver. Forecasters are calling for the storm to leave at least another six inches of snow during the day before moving out on to the eastern plains.
A motorist clears snow from in front of his pickup truck parked on 2nd Avenue as a snowstorm rips across the intermountain West Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Denver. Forecasters are calling for the storm to leave at least another six inches of snow during the day before moving out on to the eastern plains.
A lone motorist moves eastbound along 6th Avenue as a snowstorm rips across the intermountain West Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Denver. Forecasters are calling for the storm to leave at least another six inches of snow during the day before moving out onto the eastern plains.
Abbey Eilerman,, left, and Jimmy Mundell build a snow figure in the Sunken Garden along Speer Boulevard as a snowstorm rips across the intermountain West Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Denver. Forecasters are calling for the storm to leave at least another six inches of snow during the day before moving out onto the eastern plains.
A maintenance worker clears snow at Denver Heqalth Center as a snowstorm rips across the intermountain West Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Denver. Forecasters are calling for the storm to leave at least another six inches of snow during the day before moving out onto the eastern plains.
Regional Transportation District buses head to a stop on the campus of Metropolitan State College as a snowstorm rips across the intermountain West Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Denver. Forecasters are calling for the storm to leave at least another six inches of snow during the day before moving out on to the eastern plains.
A Regional Transportation District bus moves westbound along Colfax Avenue at Speer Boulevard as a snowstorm rips across the intermountain West Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Denver. Forecasters are calling for the storm to leave at least another six inches of snow during the day before moving out on to the eastern plains.
A Regional Transportation Doistrict light rail train is stuck at Kalamath Avenue as a snowstorm rips across the intermountain West Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Denver. Forecasters are calling for the storm to leave at least another six inches of snow during the day before moving out on to the eastern plains.
Snow covers the palettes behind Albertsons in east Cheyenne, Wyo., Sunday, March 14, 2021. A powerful late winter snowstorm intensified over the central Rocky Mountains with heavy snow and wind leading to airport and road closures, power outages and avalanche warnings in parts of Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska.
By MEAD GRUVER and COLLEEN SLEVIN
DENVER (AP) — Denver's airport was closed for a second day Monday after a powerful late winter snowstorm dumped over 3 feet of heavy, wet snow on parts of Colorado and Wyoming, shutting down roads, closing state legislatures in both states and interfering with COVID-19 vaccinations.
The 27 inches (68 centimeters) that had fallen by the end of Sunday at Denver International Airport on the plains east of downtown made it the fourth biggest snowfall in the city’s history, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
The storm system, fueled by moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, had moved out of the region and into northeastern Nebraska by Monday, said Evan Direnzo, a meteorologist for the weather service in Boulder.
"It’s definitely behind us,” he said of the storm's snow and wind.
There was still plenty of digging out to do. Denver's airport runways were closed just before noon on Sunday due to blowing snow and poor visibilities and some stranded passengers spent the night at the airport. With the sun shining on Monday, over 200 plows were working to clear the snow and ice but the runways were not scheduled to reopen until 2 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time, the airport said.
In Wyoming, the National Weather Service warned that driving would remain dangerous for the next several days there because of slick and snow covered roads.