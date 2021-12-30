Denver shootings suspect wrote books previewing attacks; Biden-Putin talks continue; plus more top news

Today is Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Denver shootings suspect wrote books previewing attacks

DENVER (AP) — A man accused of killing five people in a rampage in Denver is believed to have written fictional books self-published online that named some of his real-life victims and described similar attacks.

The writings are part of the investigation into what led Lyndon James McLeod to carry out the shootings, which took place in less than an hour Monday at several locations around the metro area, Denver police spokesman Doug Schepman said Wednesday.

McLeod, 47, knew most of the people he shot through business or personal relationships, police have said. Four of those shot were attacked at tattoo shops. In addition to those killed, two other people were wounded, including a police officer who shot and killed McLeod after being hit.

Biden, Putin to hold call as Russia-Ukraine tension smolders

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are set to discuss the Russian troop buildup near Ukraine during their second call in recent weeks amid little progress toward ending the smoldering crisis.

Ahead of Thursday's call, the White House indicated that Biden would make clear to Putin that a diplomatic path remains open even as the Russians have moved an estimated 100,000 troops toward Ukraine and Putin has stepped up his demands for security guarantees in Eastern Europe.

But Biden will reiterate to Putin that for there to be “real progress” in talks they must be conducted in “a context of de-escalation rather than escalation,” according to a senior administration official who briefed reporters ahead of the call. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity.

