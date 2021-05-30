 Skip to main content
Dems walk, stop Texas GOP's sweeping voting restrictions
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A restrictive voting bill in Texas that was on the verge of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk failed to pass Sunday night after Democrats walked out of the House chamber before a midnight deadline.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott swiftly said he would call a special session to try passing a voting bill again but did not say when.

