Dems seek probe of Illinois GOP lawmaker with militia decal

CHICAGO (AP) — Democratic county leaders in Illinois want an investigation of Republican state Rep. Chris Miller after he displayed a decal of an anti-government militia movement on his pickup truck parked at the U.S. Capitol during the deadly insurrection in January.

The Illinois Democratic County Chairs’ Association asked for a state investigation Friday after photos of Miller's truck with a sticker for the Three Percenters surfaced on social media.

Miller, a cattle farmer first elected in 2018, denied involvement with the group. He was in Washington, D.C., for former President Donald Trump's speech on Jan. 6. A day earlier, Miller's wife, freshman U.S. Rep. Mary Miller delivered a speech quoting Adolf Hitler that drew wide outrage.

“My son received the sticker that was on my truck from a family friend who said that it represented patriotism and love of country,” Miller, of Oakland, said in a statement. “I have since removed the sticker.”

Still, Kristina Zahorik, leader of the county chairs, submitted a request to the Office of the Legislative Inspector General to investigate Miller’s actions during the Jan. 6 insurrection.