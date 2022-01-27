 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dems hope SCOTUS pick revives 2022 prospects; historic 'Jeopardy!' run ends; and more top news

Today is Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

FIRST, THE WEATHER

Models remain uncertain of the significant impacts of a potential bomb cyclone set to move along the East Coast, as some cities could see feet of snowfall and some may not see any. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the updated forecast.

***

TOP STORIES

Supreme Court Congress

Senate Democrats who have played defense for the last three Supreme Court vacancies plan to move swiftly to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. In statements, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin made clear that they would move quickly once President Joe Biden makes his pick. 

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats stung by a series of election year failures to deliver legislative wins for their most loyal voters may have been buoyed by the prospect that President Joe Biden will name the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Justice Stephen Breyer's pending retirement, confirmed by numerous sources on Wednesday, couldn't have come at a better time for a Democratic Party reeling from the collapse of Biden's legislative agenda last week, including a push to overhaul election laws that voting rights advocates said was critical to protecting democracy.

As Democrats regroup with an eye on maintaining a tenuous grip on Congress after November's midterm elections, the prospect of naming Breyer's replacement offered an opportunity to pause from those bruising battles. Seeing Biden's campaign pledge to appoint the first Black woman to the Supreme Court fulfilled, Democrats hope they can energize a dejected base, particularly Black voters whose support will be crucial in the fall campaign.

TV-Amy Schneider

This image released by Sony Pictures Television shows contestant Amy Schneider on the set of "Jeopardy!" After 40 games, Schneider's winning streak has ended. 

'Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider's history-making run ends

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider’s dazzling streak is over, snapped Wednesday by a Chicago librarian after 40 consecutive wins and nearly $1.4 million in prize money.

Schneider’s success put her in the ranks of Ken Jennings, who's serving as guest host, and the quiz show’s other all-time greats. It also made Schneider, a trans woman, a visible symbol of achievement for often-marginalized people.

“It’s still a little hard to believe," she said of her impressive run. "It's something that I’m going to be remembered for, and that’s pretty great."

This morning's top headlines: Thursday, Jan. 27

Democrats stung by a series of election year failures to deliver legislative wins for their most loyal voters hope they'll be buoyed by the prospect that President Joe Biden will name the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

US offers no concessions in response to Russia on Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration and NATO told Russia on Wednesday there will be no U.S. or NATO concessions on Moscow’s main demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine.

Buttigieg vows help as US car fatalities keep spiking higher

WASHINGTON (AP) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is vowing to help stem rising traffic fatalities, releasing a broad-based strategy aimed at reducing speed, redesigning roads and boosting car safety features such as automatic emergency braking.

Fed plans to raise rates as soon as March to cool inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday that it will begin a series of interest-rate hikes in March, reversing pandemic-era policies that have fueled hiring and growth — and stock market gains — but also high inflation.

Will virus be 'over'? Most Americans think not: AP-NORC poll

ATLANTA (AP) — Early in the pandemic, Ryan Wilson was careful to take precautions — wearing a mask, not really socializing, doing more of his shopping online.

Firefighter: Floyd 'needed help and wasn't getting it'

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — First it was a paramedic, testifying that the officers who restrained George Floyd didn't call in critical information as his ambulance rushed to the scene where Floyd would soon be pronounced dead. Then it was an off-duty firefighter, recounting her frustration that Floyd obviously “needed help and wasn't getting it.”

New York AG: No basis for Trump's lawsuit challenging probe

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general wants to put a stop to former President Donald Trump's attempted end-run around a yearslong civil investigation into his business practices, asking a judge Wednesday to dismiss his lawsuit aimed at halting the probe.

'Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider's history-making run ends

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider’s dazzling streak is over, snapped Wednesday by a Chicago librarian after 40 consecutive…

Spotify says it will grant Young's request to remove music

NEW YORK (AP) — Neil Young's music will be removed from Spotify at his request, following the veteran rock star's protest over the streaming service airing a popular podcast that featured a figure criticized for spreading COVID misinformation.

Barty ends drought by making Australian Open final, 1 to go

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty ended a long drought by reaching the Australian Open final with a 6-1, 6-3 win over unseeded Madison Keys.

Australian Open men's singles semifinals: a shot at history

Even before he hit his first ball at this year’s Australian Open, Rafael Nadal knew he had an open door to set the men's record for most caree…

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Switzerland China Olympics Protest

Tibetan musician Loten Namling walks from Bern to the IOC Lausanne with skis and ski boots and a Chinese flag trailing behind him, on Wednesday, 26 January 2022, in Bern, Switzerland, as part of a protest march to protest against the Beijing Winter Games. With the action, Loten Namling wants to draw the attention of athletes in Switzerland to the oppression of Tibetans by the Chinese government. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Jan. 27

In 1973, the Vietnam peace accords were signed in Paris, and more events that happened on this day in history.

Today in sports history: Jan. 27

In 1970, the Pittsburgh Steelers select Louisiana Tech quarterback Terry Bradshaw with first pick of the NFL Draft. See more sports moments fr…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

