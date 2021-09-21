Dems, GOP sprinting toward shutdown; Biden makes 1st UN address today; Burt Reynolds in bronze

Today is Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
TOP STORIES
Democrats tie government funding to debt bill, GOP digs in
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic congressional leaders backed by the White House say they will push ahead with a vote to fund the government and suspend the debt limit, all but daring Republicans who say they will vote against it despite the risk of a fiscal crisis.
Congress is rushing headlong into an all-too-familiar stalemate: The federal government faces a shutdown if funding stops at the end of the fiscal year, Sept. 30. At the same time, the U.S. risks defaulting on its accumulated debt load if the borrowing limits are not waived or adjusted.
All this while Democratic lawmakers are laboring to shoulder President Joe Biden’s massive $3.5 trillion “build back better” agenda through the House and Senate with stark opposition from Republicans.
Biden aims to enlist allies in tackling climate, COVID, more
NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden planned to use his first address before the U.N. General Assembly to reassure other nations of American leadership on the global stage and call on allies to move quickly and cooperatively to address the festering issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses.
Biden, who arrived in New York on Monday evening to meet with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres ahead of Tuesday's address, offered a full-throated endorsement of the body's relevance and ambition at a difficult moment in history.
The president, in brief remarks at the start of his meeting with Guterres, returned to his mantra that “America is back" — a phrase that's become presidential shorthand meant to encapsulate his promise to take a dramatically different tack with allies than predecessor Donald Trump.
Bronze bust unveiled at Burt Reynolds' Hollywood gravesite
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A plaque and a palm tree weren't enough to mark the swagger and star power of Burt Reynolds.
That's why a bronze bust, mustachioed of course, and sporting his “Smokey and the Bandit” cowboy hat, were unveiled on Monday, three years after his death.
“Anybody else want to touch him?” Loni Anderson, Reynolds' wife from 1988 to 1994, asked the small crowd that gathered around the sculpture after the unveiling at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1989, Hurricane Hugo crashed into Charleston, South Carolina, and more events that happened on this day in history.
In 2008, baseball says farewell to Yankee Stadium, the home of baseball’s most famous team. See more sports moments from this date:
