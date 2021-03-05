Dems draw on civil rights history to push Amazon union vote

“The world is watching Alabama once gain," she said. "Birmingham, Bessemer, it's so important that the world knows that once again Alabama is standing up for civil rights and human rights.”

Reps. Nikema Williams of Georgia, Cori Bush of Missouri, Andy Levin of Michigan and Jamal Bowman of New York traveled to Alabama to meet with Amazon employees and officials from the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union that is seeking to organize workers.

The visit also comes ahead of next week’s expected House vote on the PRO Act, a union-backed proposal intended to strengthen workers’ ability to organize into collective bargaining unions. Lawmakers said they expect the measure to pass the Democratic-controlled House but acknowledged it faces an uphill battle in the 50-50 Senate, where Republican opposition is likely enough to prevent the act from securing the 60 votes required to pass most major legislation.

At the Alabama facility, a majority of the 6,000 workers would have to vote “yes” to organize the facility. Amazon sought unsuccessfully to delay the vote and to require in-person voting.