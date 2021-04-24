Demonstrators urged to 'cause change' in Chicago police

CHICAGO (AP) — More than 100 people seeking changes in how Chicago police serve the city turned out for a protest Saturday in another demonstration influenced by the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old Latino boy in March.

Activate:Chi’s priorities include changing state and city laws on policing, removing police from Chicago public schools and cutting the police budget to make more money available for social services.

“We needed social workers. We needed youth employment. But yet we met time after time with police brutality and repression,” Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez said outside the Daley Center.

The rally was followed by a march along downtown streets.

Sanjee Choudhuri, director of operations at Activate:Chi, encouraged demonstrators to “cause change” and “start a conversation” about how the city spends money on police.