Demolition crews move in at condo tower amid storm fears

The confirmed death toll from the June 24 collapse stood at 24, but 121 people were still unaccounted for.

“We have a building here in Surfside that is tottering. It is structurally unsound,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday. “And although the eye of the storm is not likely to pass over this direction, you could feel gusts in this area.”

The building won’t come down until Monday at the earliest, according to Jadallah. That estimate was based on how many holes the demolition team needs to drill, he said, adding that the process has to move slowly to prevent a premature collapse.

Miami-Dade police will go door-to-door to evacuate residents in surrounding buildings in advance of the demolition, Surfside officials said. No one will be allowed in the buildings to the immediate north and south of the collapsed structure.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said officials would resume the search and rescue effort on any sections of the pile that are “safe to access as soon as we are cleared.”