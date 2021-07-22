Democrats back Biden US lands pick assailed by Republicans

“This wasn’t a mild offense in which she conspired,” said Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee. “People are hurt and killed by this kind of behavior.”

Energy committee Chairman Joe Manchin said he closely reviewed the case and found no evidence Stone-Manning was directly involved or committed a crime. The West Virginia Democrat said the decades she spent in public service and environmental advocacy work made Stone-Manning a good choice for the bureau.

“I think of Tracy Stone-Manning being a youthful sympathizer for the environment,” said Manchin, whose reputation as a moderate made his vote closely watched. “There's no proof that she's guilty of any of these things we've been talking about.”

Republican lawmakers sought to dramatize Stone-Manning’s ties to the sabotage case during Thursday’s hearing, by holding up metal spikes similar to the ones that were used in 1989.

Idaho Republican Sen. James Risch referred to her as an “attempted murderer” because of the potential for the spikes to harm loggers. The remark drew a sharp rebuke from New Mexico Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich, who said he was disgusted by Republican “lies” and the attempt to besmirch Stone-Manning.