Democratic Rep. Vela of Texas won't run again in 2022

The GOP will need a net gain of only around five seats next year to take majority control. Democrats’ edge in the chamber is currently 219-211, with five vacancies.

The Republican drive will be aided by redistricting, which occurs once a decade as House seats are redistributed among the states to reflect the latest Census. For growing, Republican-controlled states such as Texas, that means the new lines will be drawn to help GOP candidates.

Vela’s district is heavily Hispanic, voters who traditionally lean toward Democrats but with whom Trump made gains in his reelection defeat last November. The district includes Cameron County, one of the largest counties on the Texas border, where Hillary Clinton beat Trump by a 2-to-1 margin in 2016. Trump still lost the county by double-digits but cut into that deficit while winning tens of thousands of new supporters in predominantly Mexican American communities.

In addition, history will be on the GOP’s side. The party that does not hold the White House usually gains large numbers of House seats in midterm elections.

In January, Biden named Vela one of four vice chairs of the Democratic National Committee.