Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan to seek open US Senate seat in Ohio

Ryan becomes the first announced Democratic candidate, after Dr. Amy Acton, a virus specialist who became the face of Ohio’s early virus response as health director for Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, decided against running.

“I think Tim Ryan needs to run and I think the Republican Party needs to run one of their Trump-supporting extremists, and I think we can win it,” former Gov. Ted Strickland said in a recent Associated Press interview. “We can do it by getting out the Democratic vote, appealing to independents and hoping that a lot of the people in the suburbs are just sick and tired of the madness that’s coming out of the Republican Party.”

Ohio Republican Chairperson Bob Paduchik said Ryan supports “radical left-wing policies,” such as the Green New Deal, that do not represent the values of working Ohioans.

“For years, Tim Ryan has tried to pass himself off as a champion for the working class. Sadly, his support of job killing policies show he is just another fast-talking politician looking for a bigger job,” he said in a statement.