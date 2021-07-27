Democratic donor convicted of offering drugs for sex; 2 died

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal jury on Tuesday convicted a wealthy California political donor on charges he injected gay men with methamphetamine in exchange for sex, leading to two deaths and other overdoses.

Ed Buck was found guilty of all nine felony counts in federal court, which could lead to a life sentence. The verdict came exactly four years after one of the victims was found dead of an overdose in Buck’s West Hollywood apartment.

The jury deliberated for more than four hours after a two-week trial. Buck's defense attorneys — one of whom was a prosecutor in the O.J. Simpson case — did not immediately return a request for comment.

Prosecutors said Buck paid men and provided drugs in return for sex acts. The 66-year-old had pleaded not guilty. His defense lawyers said neither fatal overdose victim died from meth and that many of the alleged victims were drug addicts.

His 2019 arrest marked a turning point for activists who rallied outside his apartment and pressured law enforcement to act after Gemmel Moore, 26, died on Buck's floor in 2017.