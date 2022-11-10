 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Democrat Schrier wins reelection to Washington's 8th

SEATTLE (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep Kim Schrier has won a third term in Washington’s 8th U.S. House district, fending off a challenge from Republicans who targeted the seat as part of their efforts to flip the chamber.

Schrier, a pediatrician, is the only Democrat to have held the seat since the district was created in the early 1980s. She defeated Matt Larkin, a lawyer, abortion rights opponent and former Washington attorney general candidate who painted her as too far left.

Schrier stressed the results she’s achieved in office. Those results include road money for the agricultural town of Wenatchee, which will help bring the region’s apples, pears and cherries to market, and getting the city of Roslyn, best known as the setting for the TV show “Northern Exposure,” support for projects to reduce the risk of wildfire.

Washington’s 8th Congressional District stretches across the Cascade Mountains, encompassing wealthy Seattle exurbs populated by tech workers and central Washington farmland.

Washington's other closely watched U.S. House race, in the 3rd District in the southwestern part of the state, remained too early to call.

Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez was up against Donald Trump-endorsed Republican Joe Kent, who edged out incumbent Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler in the state’s top two primary.

Herrera Beutler was among those targeted by Trump for her impeachment vote following the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

