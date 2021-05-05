Deluge over: Southeast cleaning up debris of rain, twisters

Residents of the Crescent at Lakeshore apartment complex are rescued by Homewood Fire and Rescue as severe weather produced torrential rainfall flooding several apartment buildings Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in Homewood, Ala.
The owner of a vacant house on St. Charles Street in Jackson, Miss., leaves after checking damage after a tree fell when severe weather moved through the Jackson metro area Tuesday afternoon, May 4, 2021.
A hillside is eroded away as torrential rainfall falls Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in Vestavia, Ala.
A pickup truck travels along a flooded road as severe weather produces torrential rainfall, Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in Vestavia, Ala.
Rubble remains of the Ridge, a pavilion used by members of Parkview Church of God, after a direct hit by a tornado, Monday, May 3, 2021, in Yazoo County, Miss. A spate of tornadoes hit communities throughout the state on Sunday.
This downed utility line from a fallen tree in a northeast Jackson, Miss., neighborhood, was not an unfamiliar sight following a bout of high winds and severe weather, Tuesday afternoon, May 4, 2021. The severe weather was not unexpected, since the state was hit with a number of tornadoes on Sunday.
Neighbors inspect the wind toppled trees in this northeast Jackson, Miss., neighborhood, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The severe weather was not unexpected, since the state was hit with a number of tornadoes on Sunday.
Relentless winds and rain pummeled large swaths of the South on Tuesday, causing tornadoes, sparking a flash flood emergency in Alabama and damaging homes from Texas to Virginia. Jackson, Mississippi is dealing with damaged homes and downed trees.
A northeast Jackson, Miss., resident walks past a wind toppled tree in his neighborhood, Tuesday afternoon, May 4, 2021. The severe weather was not unexpected, since the state was hit with a number of tornadoes on Sunday.
Exposed roots of this fallen tree show the ferocity of winds that struck Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The fallen tree was one of many that left thousands of central Mississippians without power. The severe weather was not unexpected, since the state was hit with a number of tornadoes on Sunday.
A northeast Jackson, Miss., resident talks with a friend on a phone as he inspects the wind toppled trees in his neighborhood, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The severe weather was not unexpected, since the state was hit with a number of tornadoes on Sunday.
Northeast Jackson, Miss., residents leave their powerless home after utility lines were brought down by trees and debris spread by high winds Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The severe weather was not unexpected, since the state was hit with a number of tornadoes on Sunday.
A northeast Jackson, Miss., resident walks by a wind ripped tree, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The fallen tree was one of many that left thousands of central Mississippians without power. The severe weather was not unexpected, since the state was hit with a number of tornadoes on Sunday.
Downed trees and power lines cover the entrance of Poplar Springs Elementary School in Meridian, Miss. on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The National Weather Service's prediction center warned Wednesday morning that flash flooding could also now affect the Central Gulf Coast with storms shifting southeast and rain continuing to soak much of the region.
Nick Nissen picks up debris at his home in Meridian, Miss on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The National Weather Service's prediction center warned Wednesday morning that flash flooding could also now affect the Central Gulf Coast with storms shifting southeast and rain continuing to soak much of the region.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A deluge that dumped more than 7 inches of rain in a few hours and spawned at least three tornadoes eased Wednesday but left homeowners and workers to clean up a wide area across the Southeast.
With heavy rains still falling in the Florida Panhandle, crews inland used shovels and heavy machines to remove downed trees, limbs and other debris that covered roads and bridges once floodwaters receded in metro Birmingham. Some schools in Alabama's largest city opened late or held classes online because of high water.
Nearly the entire state of Alabama received at least half an inch (1.3 centimeters) of rain on Tuesday, and areas south of Birmingham got more than 7 inches (17.8 centimeters), forecasters said. Rainfall totals of more than 1 inches (2.5 centimeters) were common across Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia.
Homes were damaged from Texas to Virginia, and about 100,000 homes and businesses remained without power at midday Wednesday. That was down from more than 240,000 outages earlier. Teams from the National Weather Service confirmed that three weak tornadoes had struck central Alabama, but no widespread damage occurred.
Storms have been responsible for at least three deaths and dozens of injuries this week. In Mississippi, forecasters confirmed 12 tornadoes Sunday evening and night.
The National Weather Service's prediction center warned Wednesday morning that flash flooding could also now affect the central Gulf Coast with storms shifting southeast and rain continuing to soak much of the region. Forecasters issued flood warnings for rivers and streams throughout the region.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
