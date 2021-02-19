Delayed trial of Women v US Soccer pushed back to June 15

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The long delayed trial in the case of female players against the U.S. Soccer Federation has been pushed back again.

U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner said Friday he was delaying the trial date from March 9 to June 15 due to the unavailability of jurors during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

However, Klausner has a hearing scheduled for April 12 to approve a Dec. 1 settlement of claims of inequitable working conditions compared with the men’s team. That would leave the sides still disputing unequal pay claims that Klausner dismissed, a decision the women intend to appeal.

“We anticipate that the settlement — which achieves working conditions for the women players that they have fought many years to achieve — will be approved on April 12, and there will be no trial. This is simply an administrative update from the court," players' spokeswoman Molly Levinson said in a statement. “Following approval of the settlement, we will proceed with an expedited appeal of the court’s decision on pay disparities between women and men in this sport.”