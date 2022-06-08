Del Rio defends comparing Floyd protests to Capitol riots

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio defended a recent tweet comparing the protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021

When asked about the tweet Wednesday, Del Rio said of the summer of 2020 protests, “People’s livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down, no problem. "He then referred to the insurrection as “a dust-up at the Capitol.”

Del Rio added: “Nothing burned down, and we’re going to make that a major deal. I just think it’s kind of two standards.”

His comments followed his posts to Twitter Monday night in which he said, “Would love to understand ‘the whole story’ about why the summer of riots, looting, burning and the destruction of personal property is never discussed but this is ???” He was responding to a tweet about the Congressional hearings into Jan. 6.

Del Rio and coach Ron Rivera say they aren’t concerned how that opinion will go over among players.

“If they are and they want to talk about it, I’d talk about it with anybody,” Del Rio said. “No problem. At any time. But they’re not. I’m just expressing myself and I think we all as Americans have a right to express ourselves, especially if you’re being respectful. I’m being respectful.”

Cornerback Kendall Fuller, who is Black, said he was not aware of Del Rio's tweet. After a reporter read it to him, Fuller said: “I don’t have a reaction right now. If I have a reaction, a feeling, towards something, I’ll express that with him.”

Del Rio, 59, has posted conservative opinions to his verified Twitter account numerous times since joining Rivera's staff in Washington in 2020.

“Anything that I ever say or write, I’d be comfortable saying or writing in front of everybody that I work with, players and coaches,” he said after an offseason workout. “I express myself as an American. We have that ability. I love this country and I believe what I believe and I’ve said what I want to say. Every now and then, there’s some people that get offended by it.”

Del Rio played 11 NFL seasons as a linebacker from 1985-95. He has coached in the league since 1997, including stints as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2003-11 and Oakland Raiders from 2015-17.

