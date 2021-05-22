Defense Secretary tells West Point cadets they're ready

Trump's appearance was criticized as a political move that put the graduates at risk, though the Army said the cadets had to return to campus anyway for final medical checks, equipment and training.

All guests at the ceremony this year were required to provide either a negative COVID-19 test result or proof of vaccination.

Graduating cadets were spaced 3 feet (1 meter) apart on the field. Each graduate was provided with six tickets, instead of 10, which allowed spacing between different families in the stands of the stadium.

“Looking out at all you, I see the vanguard of a generation. I see patriotic, committed young people coming of age at a hinge in history who grew up never knowing anything other than a nation at war,” Austin said.

The modified ceremony capped an unusual year at West Point in which COVID-19 forced changes in how the military trained and educated more than 4,000 cadets. West Point also endured fallout from a cheating scandal in which dozens of freshmen were accused of cheating on an online calculus exam in May 2020.