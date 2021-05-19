Defense says dismemberment is evidence of Durst's innocence

DeGuerin said Durst had nothing to do with Berman's killing.

“Bob Durst did not kill Susan Berman and he doesn’t know who did,” he said. “Bob Durst had no motive and nothing to gain by the death of Susan Berman.”

Berman, the daughter a Las Vegas mobster who was a writer, had been best pals with Durst since they met on the campus of the University of California, Los Angeles, in the 1960s. DeGuerin showed a photo of a younger bearded Durst, his smiling wife and a beaming Berman at one of her book launches.

Lewin said Berman told friends she helped Durst cover up the killing by phoning in sick for Kathie Durst the day after she was last seen — providing evidence she was alive the day after her husband said he put her on train back to New York City after a weekend at their lakeside cottage.

But DeGuerin said Berman was famous for embellishing stories with lies. Even her friends didn’t believe what she told them.

“She was a fabulist. She made up stories,” he said. "She told lies day in and day out.”

DeGuerin said Durst discovered Berman’s body when he showed up at her house in Benedict Canyon just before Christmas. The back door was open and she was lying on her back with blood pooled under her black hair.