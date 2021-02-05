Defense: Officer and Andre Hill interacted before shooting

There were two more interactions between the two men before the white officer can be seen on bodycam footage shooting the Black man. When asked why Coy did not turn on his body camera at any point during those two to three interactions, Collins said it was because Coy was investigating what he thought at the time was a potential burglary.

Footage released days after the shooting showed one of the residents of the home where Hill was visiting that night telling officers Hill was a friend who had come to drop off Christmas money.

As far as the $3 million bail, Collins said he plans to ask the judge to reconsider, calling the amount inappropriate in comparison to the bail set in the cases of other on-duty police killings in the past year.

“Even the officer in the George Floyd case was given a $1 million bond and this case is nothing like that in any way, shape, or form,” Collins told reporters after the hearing. “Our client had a good faith basis to believe that the individual had a silver revolver and he responded. He’s done everything that’s been asked of him. And this $3 million bond is just what we feel inappropriate.”