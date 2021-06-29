Defense lawyer: Newspaper gunman 'deranged' and 'delusional'

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The man who killed five people at a Maryland newspaper was delusional and believed the state's judicial system was conspiring with the Capital Gazette to persecute him and ruin his life, his attorney told a jury Tuesday, trying to make the case that Jarrod Ramos is not criminally responsible for the crimes due to mental illness.

Three years and a day after the attack on the newspaper, opening statements began in the second phase of a trial for Ramos, who pleaded guilty — but not criminally responsible — to the June 28, 2018 slayings. The plea is Maryland's version of an insanity defense.

“Mr. Ramos is guilty, and he is also not criminally responsible,” said Katy O’Donnell, his attorney.

Ramos believed that he was being intentionally persecuted, O’Donnell said, after the newspaper wrote about a case in which he pleaded guilty to harassing a former high school classmate. Ramos also thought the courts were unfairly rejecting his defamation case against the newspaper, she said.

O'Donnell told the jury they will hear testimony about Ramos' own description of the events as they unfolded on the day of the shooting, as well as “an eight-year backstory” that led up to the attack.