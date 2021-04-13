Defense begins case in ex-cop's trial over Floyd's death

Another witness who responded to that call, retired paramedic Michelle Moseng, testified that Floyd told her he had been taking multiple opioids about every 20 minutes.

“I asked him why and he said it was because he was addicted,” said Moseng, who also described Floyd’s behavior as “elevated and agitated” before the judge struck that remark from the record.

Moseng also said she recommended taking Floyd to the hospital based on his high blood pressure, which she measured at 216 over 160, but he resisted.

On cross-examination, prosecutor Erin Eldridge got Moseng to testify that Floyd’s respiratory output, pulse, heart rate, EKG and heart rhythms were normal. Eldridge said Floyd was taken to the hospital and released two hours later.

Eldridge also made a point of noting that officers gave Floyd contradictory commands, with Creighton telling him to put his hands on the dashboard and another officer telling him to put his hands on his head. She noted that another officer threatened to use a stun gun on him, while Floyd asked not to be shot or beaten up.