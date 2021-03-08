Defendant in deadly warehouse fire to serve sentence at home

“This lenient, slap-on-the-wrist sentence is vastly inappropriate for the crimes Derick Almena committed,” the family of fire victim Sarah Hoda said in a statement read to the court via teleconference. “Upholding the DA’s irresponsible plea recommendation would shortchange 36 victims and their families.”

Emilie Grandchamps, the mother of victim Alex Ghassan, said Almena along with the warehouse’s owners and city agencies that are supposed to enforce regulations should be held accountable.

“I often ask, why was my son given a death sentence for being in the wrong place and at the wrong time and those responsible for his and 35 others’ death are given a second chance at life? I want my son’s death not to go in vain,” she said.

Thompson and prosecutors said they took into consideration the challenges of trying the case again, given the challenges of selecting jurors and calling witnesses who could face traveling during a pandemic, and because Almena admitted his guilt.

Almena apologized to the victims and said he was “sick with shame.”