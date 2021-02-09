Deer native to India starve to death amid drought in Hawaii

“It’s a perfect storm,” he said. “What farmers did was they started fencing off their areas, but not all farmers could afford the fencing. So you may be protecting yourself, but you’re just pushing the deer into the another farmer’s place.”

Options for controlling the population include more hunting, aerial sniping and fencing that protects certain areas. Sterilizing deer is difficult and expensive, and no one wants to poison or eradicate them.

If healthy deer are killed, slaughter houses could process the meat into hamburger for food banks and others in need, Teves said. Even composting the carcasses of unhealthy animals has been considered, he said, “so we can use it to bring the land back.”

Hawaii Gov. David Ige recently issued an emergency disaster declaration for Maui County, which includes Molokai, so the state could “take immediate measures to reduce and control the axis deer populations and to remove and dispose of the carcasses quickly.”

Maui County’s mayor, Mayor Michael Victorino, said the disaster proclamation also can help unlock state and federal funding to mitigate some financial losses. ”Our agricultural sector has sustained substantial pasture and crop damage from axis deer in search of food,” he said.