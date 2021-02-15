Deep chill sweeps across Plains, Texas; Trump looks to reassert himself; a Daytona 500 shocker

Today is Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Let's get caught up.
These headlines are in the news this morning: Winter storm drops snow, ice on Texas, Plains as power emergency unfolds; a look at what's ahead for a post-acquittal Trump; and Michael McDowell was the surprise winner of a rain-delayed Daytona 500.
Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.
Top stories
Power cut across Texas as snow, ice blanket southern Plains
DALLAS (AP) — A winter storm dropping snow and ice also sent temperatures plunging across the southern Plains, prompting a power emergency in Texas a day after conditions canceled flights and impacted traffic across large swaths of the U.S.
Rotating power outages were initiated by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, early Monday morning, meaning thousands went without electricity for short periods as temperatures fell into the teens near Dallas and 20s (about minus 5 degrees Celsius) around Houston.
The rotating outages were expected to last throughout Monday morning. More than 1.6 million customers were in the dark as of 5 a.m. local time, according to poweroutage.us, a utility tracking site. Read more:
***
Trump looks to reassert himself after impeachment acquittal
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump took in the win at Mar-a-Lago, surrounded by friends and family. His lawyers celebrated with hugs and smiles. One joked, "We’re going to Disney World!”
Now acquitted in his second Senate impeachment trial, Trump is preparing for the next phase of his post-presidency life. Feeling emboldened by the trial's outcome, he is expected to reemerge from a self-imposed hibernation at his club in Palm Beach, Florida, and is eyeing ways to reassert his power.
Trump remains popular among the GOP base, but many Republicans in Washington have cooled to him. Never before have so many members of a president's party — seven GOP senators, in his case — voted for his removal in a Senate trial. Read more:
***
McDowell beats 100-1 odds for upset Daytona 500 victory
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Michael McDowell was glued to Brad Keselowski's bumper, watching and waiting for his chance to win the Daytona 500.
Joey Logano was the leader, the laps were winding down and yet no one had the nerve to pull out of traffic. McDowell was certain Keselowski would go for it eventually, and when he did, McDowell would play his hand.
On the final lap, Keselowski attempted to dart around Logano, but Logano threw a block on his teammate that crashed them both. McDowell stayed right where he was, flat in the gas, and drove through a crash scene for a stunning upset. Read more:
In other news today ...
- Sorrow reverberated across the country Sunday as Americans, including President Joe Biden, joined a Florida community in remembering the 17 lives lost three years ago in the Parkland school shooting massacre.
- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second child, their office confirmed Sunday.
- Average daily new coronavirus cases in the United States dipped below 100,000 in recent days for the first time in months, but experts cautioned Sunday that infections remain high and precautions to slow the pandemic must remain in place.
- Tens of thousands of people remained without power in the Pacific Northwest after a winter storm blanketed the region with ice and snow and made travel treacherous.
- The 64-year-old father of rapper Nicki Minaj has died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in New York, police said.
- So much for the thought that Rafael Nadal's bad back might hold him back at the Australian Open as he tries to break a tie with Roger Federer for the most Grand Slam singles titles won by a man.
Click on the links below for full versions of these stories and scroll further for a look at today in history and celebrity birthdays.
***
Image of the day
***
On this date
In 1989, the Soviet Union announced that the last of its troops had left Afghanistan, and more events that happened on this day in history.
In 1998, Dale Earnhardt takes the Daytona 500 on his 20th try and ends a 59-race winless streak. See more sports moments from this date:
***